Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th.

Mercantile Bank has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Mercantile Bank has a payout ratio of 30.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Mercantile Bank to earn $4.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.5%.

Mercantile Bank Stock Performance

MBWM traded up $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,924. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.10. Mercantile Bank has a one year low of $37.76 and a one year high of $51.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $769.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.91.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank ( NASDAQ:MBWM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $62.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.33 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 23.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mercantile Bank will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

