Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th.
Mercantile Bank has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Mercantile Bank has a payout ratio of 30.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Mercantile Bank to earn $4.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.5%.
Mercantile Bank Stock Performance
MBWM traded up $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,924. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.10. Mercantile Bank has a one year low of $37.76 and a one year high of $51.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $769.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.91.
About Mercantile Bank
Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mercantile Bank
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- The AI Boom Is Powering an Unexpected Stock Surge—And These 3 Companies Are Winning Big
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- The Bulls Are Back—Why Qualcomm Stock Is Gaining Strength Again
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Netflix Goes All In: The $70B Play to End the Streaming Wars
Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.