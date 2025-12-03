Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for CES Energy Solutions (CESDF)

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS: CESDF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/20/2025 – CES Energy Solutions had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc..

11/17/2025 – CES Energy Solutions had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada.

11/17/2025 – CES Energy Solutions had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank.

11/14/2025 – CES Energy Solutions had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities.

10/17/2025 – CES Energy Solutions had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank.

CES Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.0309 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This is an increase from CES Energy Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 195.0%. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.87%.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

