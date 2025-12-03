Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.077 per share on Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This is a 2.0% increase from Global X Alternative Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALTY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,050. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.73. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $12.09. The stock has a market cap of $38.38 million, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.69.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Company Profile

The Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx SuperDividend Alternatives index. The fund tracks an index consisting of a variety of assets such as equity, debt securities and covered calls. Selected based on high dividend yield and low volatility. ALTY was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

