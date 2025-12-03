Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.077 per share on Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This is a 2.0% increase from Global X Alternative Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Global X Alternative Income ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ ALTY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,050. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.73. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $12.09. The stock has a market cap of $38.38 million, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.69.
Global X Alternative Income ETF Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Alternative Income ETF
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- The AI Boom Is Powering an Unexpected Stock Surge—And These 3 Companies Are Winning Big
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- The Bulls Are Back—Why Qualcomm Stock Is Gaining Strength Again
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Netflix Goes All In: The $70B Play to End the Streaming Wars
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Alternative Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Alternative Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.