PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:PFLT)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1025 per share by the asset manager on Friday, January 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 13.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:PFLT traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $9.30. 247,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,291. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $922.23 million, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.75. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $11.50.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

