TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.42 Per Share

TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th will be given a dividend of 0.4225 per share on Friday, February 13th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 30th. This is a 3.7% increase from TXNM Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.
TXNM Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years.
TXNM Energy Stock Up 0.2%
TXNM stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.16. 224,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130,507. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.16. TXNM Energy has a 1 year low of $45.71 and a 1 year high of $58.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.87.
About TXNM Energy
TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.
