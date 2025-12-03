TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.42 Per Share

TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th will be given a dividend of 0.4225 per share on Friday, February 13th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 30th. This is a 3.7% increase from TXNM Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

TXNM Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years.

TXNM Energy Stock Up 0.2%

TXNM stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.16. 224,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130,507. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.16. TXNM Energy has a 1 year low of $45.71 and a 1 year high of $58.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.87.

About TXNM Energy

TXNM Energy ( NYSE:TXNM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $647.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.65 million. TXNM Energy had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 7.20%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TXNM Energy will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

