First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) Plans $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the bank on Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th.

First Merchants has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. First Merchants has a payout ratio of 35.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Merchants to earn $4.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.5%.

First Merchants Stock Performance

Shares of FRME stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.62. The company had a trading volume of 54,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.27. First Merchants has a 52-week low of $33.13 and a 52-week high of $45.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Merchants

First Merchants ( NASDAQ:FRME Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. First Merchants had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that First Merchants will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Merchants by 361.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the second quarter valued at $50,000. GGM Financials LLC purchased a new stake in First Merchants during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in First Merchants by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

