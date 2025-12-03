PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America started coverage on PagerDuty in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PagerDuty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of PagerDuty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.18.

Shares of NYSE:PD traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $11.74. 702,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,727,162. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.38 and a 200-day moving average of $15.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.69. PagerDuty has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $21.69.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. PagerDuty had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $124.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. PagerDuty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.110-1.120 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.240-0.250 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 2,235.6% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PagerDuty by 252.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in PagerDuty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

