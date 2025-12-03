Tudor Pickering Upgrades Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) to “Strong-Buy”

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. CIBC upgraded Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.21.

WMB traded up $0.87 on Monday, hitting $61.08. The company had a trading volume of 819,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,477,503. The stock has a market cap of $74.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.56. Williams Companies has a 1-year low of $51.58 and a 1-year high of $65.55.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). Williams Companies had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Williams Companies will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $242,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 302,645 shares in the company, valued at $18,319,101.85. This represents a 1.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMB. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,823 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

