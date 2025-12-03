Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.53, but opened at $10.17. Sigma Lithium shares last traded at $9.7550, with a volume of 986,697 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SGML has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cormark raised Sigma Lithium to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sigma Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sigma Lithium from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sigma Lithium in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Sigma Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Get Sigma Lithium alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SGML

Sigma Lithium Stock Down 5.7%

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.08 and a beta of 0.02.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $28.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.54 million. Sigma Lithium had a negative net margin of 24.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.97%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sigma Lithium Corporation will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sigma Lithium

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the third quarter worth $82,000. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium in the second quarter valued at $87,000. 64.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sigma Lithium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.