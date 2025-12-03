Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Pharvaris N.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 917,963 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 593% from the previous session’s volume of 132,417 shares.The stock last traded at $28.3230 and had previously closed at $24.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PHVS. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Pharvaris from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Pharvaris in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pharvaris from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pharvaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Pharvaris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pharvaris currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.57.

Pharvaris Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -8.81 and a beta of -2.80.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts predict that Pharvaris N.V. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Pharvaris

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Pharvaris by 27.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 99,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 21,388 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Pharvaris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 10,006 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Pharvaris by 96.2% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 11,116 shares in the last quarter.

Pharvaris Company Profile

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE). It also develops PHVS416, an on-demand, rapid exposure soft capsule for patients suffering from acute HAE attacks which is under Phase 2 clinical trial; and PHVS719, a prophylactic extended-release tablet for HAE patients which is under Phase 1 clinical trial.

