Kestra Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:KMTS) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMTS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 670,541 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 146% from the previous session’s volume of 272,881 shares.The stock last traded at $24.72 and had previously closed at $23.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on KMTS. BTIG Research began coverage on Kestra Medical Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Kestra Medical Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kestra Medical Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kestra Medical Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Get Kestra Medical Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KMTS

Kestra Medical Technologies Stock Up 12.0%

The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a PE ratio of -10.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.68.

Kestra Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:KMTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $19.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kestra Medical Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMTS. Yu Fan acquired a new stake in Kestra Medical Technologies in the first quarter valued at $56,880,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kestra Medical Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,613,000. Omega Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kestra Medical Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,754,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kestra Medical Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $29,500,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kestra Medical Technologies by 285.7% during the second quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,060,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,584,000 after purchasing an additional 785,557 shares during the last quarter.

Kestra Medical Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a commercial-stage, wearable medical device and digital healthcare company focused on transforming patient outcomes in cardiovascular disease using monitoring and therapeutic intervention technologies that are intuitive, intelligent, and connected. We have developed and are commercializing our Cardiac Recovery System platform, a comprehensive and advanced system that integrates monitoring, therapeutic treatment, digital health, and patient support services into a single, unified solution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kestra Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kestra Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.