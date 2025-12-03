Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GUSA) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GUSA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 291 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 303 shares.The stock last traded at $59.0090 and had previously closed at $58.82.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.02.

About Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. 1000 Equity ETF (GUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive GBS United States 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 US large-cap companies selected and weighted by market-cap. GUSA was launched on Apr 5, 2022 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.