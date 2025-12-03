Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Murata Manufacturing Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 850,516 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 517,423 shares.The stock last traded at $10.50 and had previously closed at $10.43.

Murata Manufacturing Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average of $8.46. The company has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Murata Manufacturing had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 13.40%.The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Murata Manufacturing Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

About Murata Manufacturing

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells ceramic-based passive electronic components and solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers capacitors, inductors, noise suppression products/EMI suppression filters/ESD protection devices, resistors, thermistors, sensors, timing devices, quartz devices, sound components, power products, batteries, micro mechatronics, RFID product, baluns, couplers, filters, phase shifters, RF switches, front-end modules, SAW components, connectors, antennas, connectivity modules, wireless connectivity platforms, ionizers/active oxygen modules, and transformers.

