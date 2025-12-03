Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Shares Up 6.2% – What’s Next?

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.85 and last traded at $23.8550. 98,625 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,290,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum downgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aehr Test Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Aehr Test Systems Stock Up 6.4%

The stock has a market cap of $716.96 million, a P/E ratio of -108.70 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.23.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Aehr Test Systems had a negative net margin of 11.71% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $11.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Howard T. Slayen sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.73, for a total transaction of $154,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 218,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,579.44. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Fariba Danesh sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $223,110.00. Following the sale, the director owned 16,643 shares in the company, valued at $412,579.97. The trade was a 35.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEHR. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 48,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 23,990 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 14,219 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 3.7% during the second quarter. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. now owns 439,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after buying an additional 15,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

