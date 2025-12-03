Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Tokyo Electron Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 194,413 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 153,202 shares.The stock last traded at $104.00 and had previously closed at $99.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research raised Tokyo Electron from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Tokyo Electron Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $96.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.34.

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Tokyo Electron had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 21.74%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tokyo Electron Ltd. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Tokyo Electron Company Profile

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company offers coaters/developers, etch systems, surface preparation systems, deposition systems, test systems, wafer bonders/debonders, wafer edge trimming, SiC epitaxial CVD systems, gas cluster ion beam system, and cleaning systems.

