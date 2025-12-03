Cyrela Brazil Realty (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Trading 7.9% Higher – Still a Buy?

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA (OTCMKTS:CYRBY – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.9575 and last traded at $6.9575. Approximately 50 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 12,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.45.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.12. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.71.

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações develops and constructs residential properties in Brazil. It also provides real estate services, such as construction management and technical consultancy services. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

