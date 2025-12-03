NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Trading Up 7% – Time to Buy?

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.48 and last traded at $11.6850. Approximately 200,440 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,340,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.92.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NVCR shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of NovoCure in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on NovoCure from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on NovoCure from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NovoCure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.92.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $167.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.81 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 50.29% and a negative net margin of 27.66%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ashley Cordova bought 81,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $996,541.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 437,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,347,093.18. This represents a 22.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVCR. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in NovoCure during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in NovoCure by 662.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company’s TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

