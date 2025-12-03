Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Up 5.8% – Here’s What Happened

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.46 and last traded at $19.4710. 33,533,758 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 154,435,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.41.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 5.2%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.55 and a beta of 2.85.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were paid a $0.0893 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

