Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Up 5.8% – Here’s What Happened

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.46 and last traded at $19.4710. 33,533,758 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 154,435,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.41.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 5.2%
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.55 and a beta of 2.85.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were paid a $0.0893 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
