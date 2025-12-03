Mina Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $126.74 Million (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. During the last seven days, Mina has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. Mina has a market cap of $126.74 million and $14.14 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mina alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92,168.62 or 0.99950654 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,264,148,403 coins and its circulating supply is 1,247,715,726 coins. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mina has a current supply of 1,264,142,642.84003925. The last known price of Mina is 0.10482397 USD and is up 5.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 203 active market(s) with $12,923,236.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.