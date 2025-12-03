Vai Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (VAI)

Vai (VAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. Vai has a market cap of $2.36 million and approximately $62.44 thousand worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vai token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001085 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Vai has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Vai

Vai was first traded on November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 2,364,018 tokens. Vai’s official website is venus.io. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Buying and Selling Vai

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

