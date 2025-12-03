Head to Head Comparison: DSV (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) versus Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG)

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) and DSV (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Dynagas LNG Partners and DSV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynagas LNG Partners 37.92% 15.62% 7.01% DSV 4.23% 10.92% 4.63%

Dividends

Dynagas LNG Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. DSV pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Dynagas LNG Partners pays out 15.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. DSV pays out 10.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynagas LNG Partners $156.40 million 0.87 $51.55 million $1.28 2.89 DSV $24.24 billion 2.36 $1.47 billion $2.94 40.40

DSV has higher revenue and earnings than Dynagas LNG Partners. Dynagas LNG Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DSV, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Dynagas LNG Partners has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DSV has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of DSV shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and DSV, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynagas LNG Partners 0 1 0 0 2.00 DSV 0 2 1 1 2.75

Summary

DSV beats Dynagas LNG Partners on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry in Greece and internationally. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consists of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

About DSV

DSV A/S offers transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company provides air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers. It also offers road freight services, such as part and full loads, groupage, specialized transport, express, and online and document handling services; and workshops. In addition, the company provides logistics solutions for automotive, technology, healthcare, energy, industrial, retail/ fashion, and chemical sectors; and inventory management solutions. Further, it offers special project transport services, such as industrial projects, renewable energy, government logistics, ship charter, and air charter services; and courier and warehousing services. The company was formerly known as DSV Panalpina A/S and changed its name to DSV A/S in September 2021. DSV A/S was incorporated in 1976 and is based in Hedehusene, Denmark.

