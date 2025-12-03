Hyperliquid (HYPE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $376.36 Million

Hyperliquid (HYPE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. During the last week, Hyperliquid has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Hyperliquid token can now be bought for $34.05 or 0.00036926 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyperliquid has a market cap of $11.37 billion and $376.36 million worth of Hyperliquid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92,168.62 or 0.99950654 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Hyperliquid Token Profile

Hyperliquid’s total supply is 999,533,278 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,931,719 tokens. Hyperliquid’s official Twitter account is @hyperliquidx. Hyperliquid’s official website is hyperliquid.xyz.

Hyperliquid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperliquid (HYPE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Hyperliquid platform. Hyperliquid has a current supply of 999,533,278 with 336,685,219 in circulation. The last known price of Hyperliquid is 34.59780409 USD and is up 10.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 205 active market(s) with $470,670,416.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hyperliquid.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperliquid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperliquid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyperliquid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

