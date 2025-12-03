Reviewing Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) and Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG)

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.6% of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.0% of Membership Collective Group shares are held by institutional investors. 59.9% of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 73.0% of Membership Collective Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a beta of 2.32, meaning that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Membership Collective Group has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment and Membership Collective Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment $19.96 million 0.14 -$56.92 million ($8.14) -0.05 Membership Collective Group $972.21 million 0.53 -$220.58 million ($1.24) -7.11

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Membership Collective Group. Membership Collective Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment and Membership Collective Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment -282.07% -70.14% -14.04% Membership Collective Group -25.47% -450.95% -10.13%

Summary

Membership Collective Group beats Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Co. is a resort and entertainment company, which leverages the power and popularity of professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, OH.

About Membership Collective Group

(Get Free Report)

Membership Collective Group Inc. operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.