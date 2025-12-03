Shadow Token Price Down 4.1% Over Last Week (SHDW)

Shadow Token (SHDW) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. One Shadow Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0569 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Shadow Token has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. Shadow Token has a total market capitalization of $9.21 million and approximately $173.97 thousand worth of Shadow Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $92,168.62 or 0.99950654 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Shadow Token

Shadow Token’s total supply is 169,055,662 tokens and its circulating supply is 161,721,893 tokens. Shadow Token’s official Twitter account is @genesysgo. Shadow Token’s official website is www.shdwdrive.com.

Shadow Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadow Token (SHDW) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Shadow Token has a current supply of 169,055,662.32349026. The last known price of Shadow Token is 0.05772562 USD and is up 3.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $217,182.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.shdwdrive.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadow Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shadow Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shadow Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

