Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $112.21 Million

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. One Baby Doge Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Baby Doge Coin has a total market cap of $112.21 million and $12.87 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Baby Doge Coin has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Baby Doge Coin Profile

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a token. It launched on June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 202,618,588,145,832,740 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official website is www.babydoge.com. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydoge and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Baby Doge Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 202,618,589,481,049,065.87775861 with 172,586,712,071,076,171.3348638 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is up 11.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 256 active market(s) with $12,165,504.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

