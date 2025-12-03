Old National Bancorp (ONB) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 5th

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th.

Old National Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years. Old National Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 21.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Old National Bancorp to earn $2.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.

Old National Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ONB traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.05. The stock had a trading volume of 523,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,447,007. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.84. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.83 and a 12-month high of $24.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.11 and a 200-day moving average of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 17.39%.The business had revenue of $222.80 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONB. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,463,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,942,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,202,000 after purchasing an additional 216,188 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 161.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,969,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,742,000 after buying an additional 1,216,004 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,895,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,307,000 after acquiring an additional 17,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

