Metcash Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.09 (ASX:MTS)

Metcash Limited (ASX:MTSGet Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, December 2nd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Monday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 255.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th.

Metcash Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of -4.51 and a beta of -0.10.

About Metcash

Metcash Limited operates as a wholesale distribution and marketing company in Australia. It operates through Food, Liquor, and Hardware segments. The Food segment distributes a range of products and services to independent supermarket and convenience retail outlets. The Liquor segment engages in the distribution of liquor products to independent retail outlets and hotels.

