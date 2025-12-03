Metcash Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.09 (ASX:MTS)

Metcash Limited (ASX:MTS – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, December 2nd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Monday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 255.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th.
Metcash Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of -4.51 and a beta of -0.10.
About Metcash
