Genius Sports Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:GENI)

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 13,190 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 290% compared to the average volume of 3,380 call options.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GENI shares. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Genius Sports by 275.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 178.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GENI traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.90. The company had a trading volume of 8,106,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,672,864. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.25 and a beta of 1.94. Genius Sports has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $13.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.09 and its 200-day moving average is $11.15.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $166.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.24 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 19.71% and a negative return on equity of 14.39%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genius Sports will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

