Bollore (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Bollore S.A. (OTCMKTS:BOIVF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.53, but opened at $5.3201. Bollore shares last traded at $5.41, with a volume of 34,549 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.82.

Bolloré SE engages in the transportation and logistics, communications, and industry businesses in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Bolloré Logistics, Bolloré Energy, Communications, and Industry segments. The company offers freight forwarding, railroad, and port services; and distributes oil products.

