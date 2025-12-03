Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc. (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.8025, but opened at $0.8499. Aston Martin Lagonda Global shares last traded at $0.8151, with a volume of 4,438 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARGGY. Zacks Research raised Aston Martin Lagonda Global to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Sunday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Price Performance

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.97.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of luxury sports cars worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and brand licensing and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

