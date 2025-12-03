Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.92, but opened at $44.10. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $44.6260, with a volume of 414,462 shares.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Stock Down 3.1%

The firm has a market capitalization of $881.03 million, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.36 and its 200-day moving average is $45.59.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YINN. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 30.0% in the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $283,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Ping Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 1,040.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

