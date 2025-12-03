OneStream (NASDAQ:OS) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of OneStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.70, but opened at $19.96. OneStream shares last traded at $19.5150, with a volume of 221,147 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of OneStream in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of OneStream from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of OneStream from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of OneStream in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of OneStream in a report on Friday, September 19th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneStream currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.65.

OneStream Stock Down 5.7%

The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.38 and its 200 day moving average is $22.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -40.42 and a beta of 1.97.

OneStream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. OneStream had a positive return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 14.50%.The business had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. OneStream has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.150-0.190 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.040-0.070 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that OneStream, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Kinzer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Ken Hohenstein sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $674,000.00. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 997,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,800,494.70. This trade represents a 3.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 118,943 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,785 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of OneStream during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $179,524,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in OneStream by 136.1% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,937,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,731,000 after buying an additional 5,152,719 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its position in shares of OneStream by 2,206.9% during the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,956,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828,209 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OneStream in the first quarter worth $53,910,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneStream by 53.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,378,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,980 shares during the period.

About OneStream

OneStream, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of an artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise finance platform. The firm offers Digital Finance Cloud, an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and operational data and processes. The company was founded by Craig Colby and Thomas Shea on October 15, 2021 and is headquartered in Birmingham, MI.

