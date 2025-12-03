Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Dongfeng Motor Group Co. (OTCMKTS:DNFGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $63.00, but opened at $58.01. Dongfeng Motor Group shares last traded at $58.01, with a volume of 600 shares changing hands.

Separately, Hsbc Global Res raised Dongfeng Motor Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.28.

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of commercial and passenger vehicles, engines, and other auto parts in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others.

