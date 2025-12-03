Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.2320, but opened at $18.97. Gibson Energy shares last traded at $18.97, with a volume of 101 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research lowered Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Trading Up 4.0%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 16.26%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.