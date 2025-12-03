Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.47, but opened at $2.35. Eutelsat Communications shares last traded at $2.25, with a volume of 2,300 shares.

Eutelsat Communications Stock Down 12.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.76.

About Eutelsat Communications

Eutelsat Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites. It provides capacity for video services, fixed data, and government services; and capacity in connectivity applications, such as fixed broadband and mobile connectivity. The company offers its services under the Eutelsat brand directly and through distributors.

