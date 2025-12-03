JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has Lowered Expectations for Chemours (NYSE:CC) Stock Price

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CC. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Chemours from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Chemours from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research cut Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Chemours in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Chemours from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of Chemours stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.95. 297,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,387,335. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.26. Chemours has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.66, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Chemours had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a positive return on equity of 35.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chemours will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CC. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Chemours during the first quarter worth about $174,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Chemours by 77.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 53,520 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chemours during the first quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Chemours during the first quarter worth approximately $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

