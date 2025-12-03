Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Stifel Canada

Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EQX. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research upgraded Equinox Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Equinox Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinox Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on EQX

Equinox Gold Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:EQX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.89. 1,380,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,879,883. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 277.76 and a beta of 1.25. Equinox Gold has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $14.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.83 and its 200-day moving average is $8.89.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $819.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.81 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Equinox Gold

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 13,557 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Equinox Gold during the third quarter worth about $71,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 271,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 116,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 58,181 shares during the period. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,326,000. 38.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.