EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Upgraded to Hold at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EVEX. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EVE in a report on Monday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of EVE from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on EVE from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of EVE in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of EVE in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.47.

NYSE:EVEX traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.79. 689,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,560. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 0.83. EVE has a one year low of $2.83 and a one year high of $7.70.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Research analysts anticipate that EVE will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVEX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EVE by 117.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,226,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824,536 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in EVE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,608,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in EVE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,382,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in EVE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,104,000. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EVE by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 3,050,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Eve Holding, Inc is a special purpose acquisition company focused on the aviation sector. The company was founded on 7th August, 2020 and is headquartered in Melbourne, FL.

