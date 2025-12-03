EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Upgraded to Hold at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EVEX. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EVE in a report on Monday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of EVE from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on EVE from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of EVE in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of EVE in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.47.
EVE Stock Performance
EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Research analysts anticipate that EVE will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVEX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EVE by 117.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,226,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824,536 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in EVE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,608,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in EVE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,382,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in EVE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,104,000. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EVE by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 3,050,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.
About EVE
Eve Holding, Inc is a special purpose acquisition company focused on the aviation sector. The company was founded on 7th August, 2020 and is headquartered in Melbourne, FL.
