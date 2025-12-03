West African Resources (ASX:WAF) Insider Sells A$3,442,800.00 in Stock

West African Resources Limited (ASX:WAF – Get Free Report) insider Lyndon Hopkins sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.87, for a total value of A$3,442,800.00.
West African Resources Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.25.
West African Resources Company Profile
