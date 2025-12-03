Insider Buying: Zicom Group (ASX:ZGL) Insider Buys 1,020,200 Shares of Stock

Zicom Group Limited (ASX:ZGL – Get Free Report) insider Giok Sim acquired 1,020,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.09 per share, for a total transaction of A$88,757.40.

Zicom Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Zicom Group alerts:

About Zicom Group

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Zicom Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells marine deck machinery, fluid regulating and metering stations, transit concrete mixers, foundation and geotechnical equipment, and precision engineered and automation equipment in Australia, the Philippines, Singapore, China, Bangladesh, and internationally.

Receive News & Ratings for Zicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.