Teaminvest Private Group (ASX:TIP) Insider Purchases A$17,300.00 in Stock

Teaminvest Private Group Limited (ASX:TIP – Get Free Report) insider Howard Coleman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.73 per share, with a total value of A$17,300.00.

Howard Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 20th, Howard Coleman acquired 9,971 shares of Teaminvest Private Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.75 per share, with a total value of A$17,449.25.

On Wednesday, October 22nd, Howard Coleman bought 268 shares of Teaminvest Private Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.80 per share, for a total transaction of A$482.13.

On Monday, October 27th, Howard Coleman purchased 27,382 shares of Teaminvest Private Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.82 per share, for a total transaction of A$49,835.24.

On Friday, September 12th, Howard Coleman purchased 10,000 shares of Teaminvest Private Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.80 per share, with a total value of A$18,000.00.

Teaminvest Private Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $56.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.49 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.09.

Teaminvest Private Group Company Profile

Teaminvest Private Group Limited is a private equity firm specializing in middle market and mature companies providing buyout and growth capital transactions. It also makes fund of fund investments in private equity funds, small and medium-sized companies. The firm invests in energy, materials, industrials, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, healthcare, financials, information technology and communication services industries.

