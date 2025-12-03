Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Hits New 12-Month High Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $117.09 and last traded at $100.90, with a volume of 195151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.21.

The RV manufacturer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.25. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 6.96%. Thor Industries’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Thor Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-4.250 EPS.

Thor Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 23rd. This is a positive change from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 49.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

THO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Thor Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Thor Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Thor Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thor Industries

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 4,265,031 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $378,777,000 after buying an additional 782,114 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Thor Industries by 106.2% in the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,250,000 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $94,762,000 after acquiring an additional 643,851 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Thor Industries in the second quarter worth about $51,597,000. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 20.1% during the first quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,448,401 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock worth $185,613,000 after purchasing an additional 409,636 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,376,681 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $407,606,000 after purchasing an additional 326,584 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thor Industries Stock Down 7.7%

The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.16 and its 200-day moving average is $98.31.

Thor Industries Company Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

