WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.17 Million in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 48.1% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 31,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 4.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 80,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 73.3% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 6,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 29th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $133.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Sandeep Bharathi purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.03 per share, for a total transaction of $265,302.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 73,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,726,777.76. This trade represents a 4.86% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Chris Koopmans acquired 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.03 per share, for a total transaction of $530,604.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer owned 104,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,179,494.75. This represents a 6.94% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,632. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $92.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.08 and a 52-week high of $127.48. The company has a market capitalization of $80.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -714.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.75 and a 200 day moving average of $76.61.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 1.43%.Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -184.62%.

Marvell Technology declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 24th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Stories

