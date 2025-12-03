Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $7.54, but opened at $7.84. Sprinklr shares last traded at $7.6550, with a volume of 1,787,338 shares.

The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $219.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.56 million. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 14.64%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Sprinklr has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.430-0.440 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.090-0.100 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on CXM shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Wall Street Zen cut Sprinklr from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Neeraj Agrawal sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total value of $1,141,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rory P. Read sold 258,214 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total transaction of $1,931,440.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,879,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,057,059.28. This represents a 12.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 732,709 shares of company stock worth $5,557,979. 60.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprinklr

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Sprinklr by 24,370.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 541.2% during the second quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 69.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 5,071.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 2,480.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,135 shares in the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprinklr Stock Up 2.9%

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.12.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

