Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $92.89, but opened at $100.04. Marvell Technology shares last traded at $98.9450, with a volume of 18,058,706 shares.

The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 1.43%.The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marvell Technology announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised Marvell Technology to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy acquired 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,048,424.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 268,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,709,226.33. This trade represents a 5.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chris Koopmans bought 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.03 per share, with a total value of $530,604.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer directly owned 104,825 shares in the company, valued at $8,179,494.75. This trade represents a 6.94% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders acquired 27,200 shares of company stock worth $2,109,632 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 776.0% during the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Kiker Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 374.7% during the second quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.61. The stock has a market cap of $85.01 billion, a PE ratio of -757.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.93.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Stories

