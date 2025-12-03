Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Research

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Avanos Medical’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

AVNS has been the topic of several other reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Avanos Medical in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical Price Performance

Shares of AVNS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.31. The stock had a trading volume of 81,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,082. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.46 and a 200 day moving average of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $524.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.09. Avanos Medical has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $19.29.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 67.00% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $177.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Avanos Medical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.850-0.950 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Avanos Medical will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kerr Holbrook sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 83,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,460. This represents a 15.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avanos Medical

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Avanos Medical by 49.7% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 969.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 433.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 5,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantessence Capital LLC purchased a new position in Avanos Medical in the third quarter valued at $116,000. 95.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avanos Medical

(Get Free Report)

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.