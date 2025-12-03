Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (FORTY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.5021 per share by the technology company on Friday, January 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 30th.

Formula Systems (1985) has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0% per year over the last three years.

Formula Systems (1985) Trading Up 11.6%

Formula Systems (1985) stock traded up $17.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $167.07. 1,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.23 and its 200-day moving average is $130.56. Formula Systems has a fifty-two week low of $80.15 and a fifty-two week high of $169.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula Systems (1985)

Formula Systems (1985) ( NASDAQ:FORTY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $696.64 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) in the second quarter worth about $222,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Formula Systems (1985) during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 10.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.76% of the company’s stock.

About Formula Systems (1985)

(Get Free Report)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

See Also

