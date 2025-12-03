Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (FORTY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.5021 per share by the technology company on Friday, January 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 30th.
Formula Systems (1985) has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years.
Formula Systems (1985) Trading Up 11.6%
Formula Systems (1985) stock traded up $17.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $167.07. 1,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.23 and its 200-day moving average is $130.56. Formula Systems has a fifty-two week low of $80.15 and a fifty-two week high of $169.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.60.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula Systems (1985)
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) in the second quarter worth about $222,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Formula Systems (1985) during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 10.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.76% of the company’s stock.
About Formula Systems (1985)
Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.
