RH (NYSE:RH) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Research

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RH in a report on Friday, September 12th. William Blair cut RH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of RH in a report on Friday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on RH from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $436.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.69.

Shares of NYSE RH traded up $4.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $161.02. The company had a trading volume of 150,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,698. RH has a 52-week low of $123.03 and a 52-week high of $457.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.99.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $899.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.58 million. RH had a net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 113.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that RH will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $472,260.00. Following the sale, the director owned 24,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,576.08. This trade represents a 7.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RH by 713.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of RH by 87.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RH in the third quarter worth about $30,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

