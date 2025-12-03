Bank of America Corporation (BAC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on December 26th

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th.
Bank of America has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Bank of America has a dividend payout ratio of 26.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bank of America to earn $4.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.7%.
Bank of America Stock Up 1.0%
Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,826,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,958,656. The company has a market capitalization of $392.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $33.06 and a fifty-two week high of $54.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.95.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently commented on BAC. Phillip Securities lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Bank of America from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.77.
Bank of America Company Profile
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.
