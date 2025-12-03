Information Services Group, Inc. (III) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on December 19th

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the business services provider on Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th.

Information Services Group has a dividend payout ratio of 100.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Information Services Group to earn $0.16 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 112.5%.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

Information Services Group Stock Performance

III traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $5.63. The company had a trading volume of 71,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,876. The stock has a market cap of $269.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.08. Information Services Group has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $6.45.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group ( NASDAQ:III Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Information Services Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $62.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.94 million. Equities analysts predict that Information Services Group will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.